K-EARTH 101 wants to know who you’re rooting for: Will it be Philadelphia or New England?  This week’s winner will board Flight 101 for a trip to the location of their choice, Philadelphia to see Bon Jovi or New England for U2 in concert!

To qualify, just be the correct caller at 1-800-232-KRTH (5784) when we invite you to call! Then tune into Gary Bryan Monday morning after the big game as he announces the lucky winner and sets them up with roundtrip air, 2-night stay, spending money PLUS tickets to see either Bon Jovi in Philly or U2 in New England!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live