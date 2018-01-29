Filed Under:Adam Ant, Boy George, Dramarama, Honda Center, Salt-N-Pepa, The Bangles, Totally 80s Live, Violent Femmes
Photo: Jazmin Lemus

By Madeline Spear

Totally 80’s Live rocked the Honda Center Friday night.

The stadium filled with neon and the air became dense with the smell of Aqua Net as 80’s fans of all ages gathered inside the Anaheim venue.

With a rockin’ line-up made up of Boy George, Adam Ant, The Bangles, Violent Femmes, Salt N’ Pepa, The Romantics, Tone Loc, A Flock of Seagulls, Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, Dramarama, Sugar Hill Gang and Nick Heyward of Haircut 100, the night was a flashback to the 80’s.

Check out some of the top moments of the night!

Boy George covers Purple Rain.

img 2646 ICYMI: Top Moments From Totally 80s Live

img 26511 ICYMI: Top Moments From Totally 80s Live

Photo: Jazmin Lemus

The Bangles sing Walk Like an Egyptian.

img 2400 ICYMI: Top Moments From Totally 80s Live

img 2415 ICYMI: Top Moments From Totally 80s Live

Photo: Jazmin Lemus

The Violent Femmes play a charcoal BBQ.

img 2259 ICYMI: Top Moments From Totally 80s Live

img 22981 ICYMI: Top Moments From Totally 80s Live

Photo: Jazmin Lemus

Salt N Pepa reunite for Push It.

img 2241 ICYMI: Top Moments From Totally 80s Live

img 2128 ICYMI: Top Moments From Totally 80s Live

Photo: Jazmin Lemus

Dramarama rocks the house with Anything, Anything.

img 1756 ICYMI: Top Moments From Totally 80s Live

img 1682 ICYMI: Top Moments From Totally 80s Live

Photo: Jazmin Lemus

Adam Ant performs Goody Two Shoes.

img 2574 ICYMI: Top Moments From Totally 80s Live

img 2586 ICYMI: Top Moments From Totally 80s Live

Photo: Jazmin Lemus

View the full photo gallery here!

Don’t put those leg warmers away just yet – we’ll be back with another Totally 80’s Live!

