Photo: Jazmin Lemus

By Madeline Spear

Totally 80’s Live rocked the Honda Center Friday night.

The stadium filled with neon and the air became dense with the smell of Aqua Net as 80’s fans of all ages gathered inside the Anaheim venue.

With a rockin’ line-up made up of Boy George, Adam Ant, The Bangles, Violent Femmes, Salt N’ Pepa, The Romantics, Tone Loc, A Flock of Seagulls, Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, Dramarama, Sugar Hill Gang and Nick Heyward of Haircut 100, the night was a flashback to the 80’s.

Check out some of the top moments of the night!

Boy George covers Purple Rain.

The Bangles sing Walk Like an Egyptian.

The Violent Femmes play a charcoal BBQ.

Salt N Pepa reunite for Push It.

Dramarama rocks the house with Anything, Anything.

Adam Ant performs Goody Two Shoes.

View the full photo gallery here!

Don’t put those leg warmers away just yet – we’ll be back with another Totally 80’s Live!