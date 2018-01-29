Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

After a decade of being in Los Angeles, the Grammy’s headed back to New York City, and the city lived up to musics big night.

Pure gold on the Grammy stage. Big stars took center stage last night with Kendrick Lamar opening up the show with a fiery performance and special collaboration with U2.

Kendrick took home five Grammy’s, including best music video for “Humble”, best rap song, best rap album and performance.

Plenty of impassioned performances from women dominated the awards.

Lady Gaga paying tribute to her Aunt Joanne with her Angel winged piano.

Kesha joined by a host of female vocalist for her song, “Praying” telling her painful story through her music moving the crowd.

Elton John, who just announced he’s retiring from touring in three years, did a”Tiny Dancer”duet with Miley Cryus.

But it was all about Bruno Mars who had a 24k magical night. Starting with his fabulous performance with Cardi B.

Not to mention every award he was nominated for, clean sweep, taking home best album, record and song of the year making him the years most decorated artist.

Despite this being the year of the woman, only one took home Grammy. Alessia Cara won best new artist.

Jay-Z went into the night with the most nominations of any artist but left empty handed losing all eight nominations he was nominated for.

All in all, a great Grammy show.