By Scott T. Sterling
Classic rockers, unite.
Ann Wilson of Heart, Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers (Free, Bad Company, Queen) are coming together for the “Stars Align Tour” of North America this summer.
The run kicks off July 18 in West Valley City, UT.
“I am thrilled to have been asked to perform on the Stars Align Tour with Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers,” Ann Wilson said in a press statement. “They are both long time favorites of mine! They are masters at their craft and it is an honor to share the stage this summer.”
“This is going to be a knock out combination of music and musicians,” Paul Rodgers shared. “I’ve always been a Jeff Beck fan, who isn’t? He is in a league of his own. Ann Wilson has an amazing voice and is a brilliant songwriter. 2018 marks the 50th Anniversary of ‘Free’ and I hope we can touch your spirit with the ‘Spirit of Free.’”
“I always enjoy touring the U.S. in the summer and joining with Paul, and Ann Wilson, should make for quite an exciting night,”Jeff Beck added.
Deborah Bonham, sister of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, will open the shows.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public for the “Stars Align Tour” beginning Friday, February 2 at 10 AM through LiveNation.com.
Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson ‘Stars Align’ Tour
July 18 – West Valley City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre
July 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre
July 22 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
July 24 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
July 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 28 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 29 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 31 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 1 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 3 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 12 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
Aug. 14 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 17 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Aug. 19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 25 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre