Gordon Ramsay just revealed he’s lost 56 pounds after his wife gave him a relationship ultimatum, lose weight or lose me.

So he went full throttle training for an Iron Man competition which consists of a 70 mile race split up between swimming, bike riding and running.

Not only did he do one, but he did several triathlons, plus he says he changed up his diet a little.

He’s cut out milk and cheese for the most part and says and has hired a new personal coach and chef of his own to help ensure he maintains that weight loss.

Gordon says he and his lovely wife Tana have been married for over 20 years and have four children together and he would have done anything to keep his marriage in tact.

He does confess that he and the Beckhams, as in David and Victoria, vacation together and when he sat down next to David on the beach he knew it was time.