(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Surprise, he’s back. Jim Caviezel is in talks to play Jesus again in Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion’ sequel.

Fourteen years ago, we saw Caviezel bring Jesus to life in Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ, and according to Gibson this sequel will be “the biggest movie ever created.”

This film will focus on the resurrection, said Gibson and he’s hoping for a big box office hit like the first movie which was the highest grossing R rated film in North America, making $611 million world wide on a $30 million dollar budget.

Caviezel is thrilled to back as Jesus, but before this he will portray Luke in, Paul Apostle of Christ slated for a March 28th release.

While that is slated to be a hit, the new Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, movie not so much.

Reportedly, they have problems, re shoots, acting coaches needed, and a missing trailer and not the kind you dress in.

The trailer for the movie is missing and fans are speculating this means trouble for the movie.

The movie is less than four months until it’s release and fans want to see something, a trailer, some pictures something they say.

Some say maybe director Ron Howard is waiting to drop the teaser during Super Bowl this Sunday, or some think maybe he’s waiting for the Olympics.

They say Lucas Film previously released the second Rogue One trailer alongside the 2016 summer Olympics, either way all of this has fans concerned.