(Photo by Anthony Behar)

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian West was feuding with Lindsay Lohan. Today, it’s Wendy Williams.

Williams threw major shade at Kim yesterday on her show for Kim’s most recent naked pictures on social media wearing only a coat and tiny underwear as she flashed her naked breast.

Following that and an out pour of reactions, Kim posted a blog about being proud of her body.

It wasn’t just Wendy Williams attacking Kim. Piers Morgan also saying enough is enough:

Kim responded by saying she doesn’t understand why people get so bothered by what other people choose to do with their lives, adding she doesn’t do drugs, she hardly drinks and she has never been committed of a crime and yet she’s a bad role model for being proud of her body.

“I shouldn’t have to constantly be on the defense, listing all of my accomplishments just to prove that I am more than something that happened 13 years ago, let’s move on already, I have.”