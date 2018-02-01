Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

New sexual misconduct allegations this morning, this one against the co founder of the Guess fashion line.

Sports Illustrated model, Kate Upton, took to Twitter yesterday to accuse Paul Marciano of sexual misconduct.

It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) January 31, 2018

“He shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo.”

Upton did not go into detail why she feels he’s guilty of any misconduct, but she had the support of her husband, baseball player Justin Verlander, who retweeted her message to his followers.

And if you are one of the four people watch “The Four” on Fox, then you will know who Charlie Walk is.

He is a record executive and a judge on Fox’s new singing competition and yesterday he was also accused of sexual harassment by a girl who used to work for him.

Tristan Coopersmith says Charlie made frequent sexual and vulgar remarks while putting his hand on her thigh at dinners and on one occasion pushing her into his bedroom and onto his bed.

Fox wasted no time and immediately suspended Walk, saying he’s been placed on leave and will remain on leave until an investigation is done.

Walk will appear in tonight’s pre-taped fifth episode of the show, but will not be part of the finale of the six episode singing competition.

As for Charlie, he says he welcomes the investigation and says in this particular case the information being put out is unfair and in consistent with anything that even actually happened.

He has also been let go by the record company he worked for.