Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

This Sunday is the big game and parents are begging Justin Timberlake to keep his Super Bowl half time show kid friendly.

The Parents Television Council wants Mr. Sexyback to keep his show PG and published an “urgent appeal” in the form of an open letter to Timberlake on Tuesday.

In part, the letter said, “The fallout of your performance during the Super Bowl in which Janet Jackson’s breast was exposed has left an indelible mark on millions of kids who were watching with their parents. We ask you to keep the halftime show friendly and safe for the children watching, and who may be hoping to emulate you one day.”

Timberlake has heard them and says he doesn’t plan on doubling down “nipplegate.”

He doesn’t reveal his plans, but does say it should be a stellar show.

No coincidence either that Justin’s new album, Man of the Woods, is dropping tomorrow, just two days before his performance.