By Scott T. Sterling

Dennis Edwards, the lead singer of the legendary Motown group the Temptations, has died at age 74.

Family members confirmed Edwards’ passing today (Feb. 2), just one day before what would have been his 75th birthday, reports CBS News.

No cause of death has yet been revealed.

Edwards joined the Temptations in 1968 after original member, David Ruffin, was fired from the group.

The singer appeared on such timeless Temptations’ classics as “Papa Was A Rolling Stone,” “Ball Of Confusion” and “I Can’t Get Next To You.”

Edwards remained with the Temptations until 1977, returning to the fold for 1980 album, The Temptations, which featured the hit single “Power.”

While he performed with the group on and off throughout the ’80s, Edwards scored a solo hit in 1984 for “Don’t Look Any Further,” which featured Siedah Garrett.

The singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Temptations in 1989.

Edwards was briefly married to Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters in the late ’70s, and the two had one child, Issa Pointer, who later sang with the Pointer Sisters.