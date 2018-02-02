Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "No Woman No Cry" by Bob Marley
By Lisa Stanley
David Letterman is out of retirement and has returned to TV with a six episode, 60 minute, Netflix series called, My Next Guest Need No Introduction.

One of his guests, George Clooney, sat down to chat with David about how he met his wife Amal for the first time.

The usually private Clooney not so private now, take a listen:

Clooney went on to say it was a slow courtship which started with their first date in London shortly after they met.

George was working in London on Monuments Men at the time and said he knew she was the one that night after the paparazzi swarmed them after dinner and she handled it like a champ!

