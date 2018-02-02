Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Yesterday, Jimmy Kimmel had a bad car accident leaving the Chateau Marmont.

According to witnesses, Kimmel was trying to cross traffic on Sunset Blvd making a left hand turn onto Sunset, even though the sign said right turn only.

He ignored it and BOOM, crashed his BMW SUV right into a car deploying both airbags, his and the other drivers car as well.

Luckily no one was injured but both cars looked totaled.

Speaking of lucky, Stan Lee is lucky to be alive after falling ill at his home Wednesday and being rushed to Cedars-Sinai.

The 95-year-old apparently was suffering from shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat.

On Monday, he was doing great posing for pictures with Chadwick Boseman at “The Black Panther” premier, then this!

He remained in the hospital overnight and was released yesterday and is home now resting, and this morning he has said he is doing great, thanking all his fans for their concern.