Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Electric Avenue" by Eddy Grant
By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under:Lisa Loves Showbiz 2018, Superbowl, Superbowl LII
Photo Credit: AdMedia

Lots of good commercials last night on the Super Bowl, but only one ended with a petition.

#Bringbackdundee was trending after the commercial aired starring Chris Hemsworth and Danny McBride.

They both took part in the bizarre Crocodile Dundee commercial which was for Australian tourism.

Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home caused quite a stir with fans hoping it was real, but when they found out it wasn’t really a trailer just a commercial  they made a petition that read,

“On behalf of Crocodile Dundee lovers around the world we petition Paul Hogan and actors to create a new installment of the movie. Australia wants it, the world wants it, stop teasing us and make it happen.”

The original installment of the franchise first began in 1986 so, why not?!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live