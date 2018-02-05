Photo Credit: AdMedia

Lots of good commercials last night on the Super Bowl, but only one ended with a petition.

#Bringbackdundee was trending after the commercial aired starring Chris Hemsworth and Danny McBride.

They both took part in the bizarre Crocodile Dundee commercial which was for Australian tourism.

Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home caused quite a stir with fans hoping it was real, but when they found out it wasn’t really a trailer just a commercial they made a petition that read,

“On behalf of Crocodile Dundee lovers around the world we petition Paul Hogan and actors to create a new installment of the movie. Australia wants it, the world wants it, stop teasing us and make it happen.”

The original installment of the franchise first began in 1986 so, why not?!