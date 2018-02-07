Photo by Anthony Behar

For weeks, actress Nicole Eggert has been publicly accusing Scott Baio of sexual harassment.

She claims he molested her when she was 14, 15, and 16 while they were starring along side each other on the sitcom, Charles in Charge.

She also claims that he had sex with her when she was 17, all claims he denies. Now Nicole has made her allegations official against Baio.

Yesterday, she and her attorney Lisa Bloom filed a police report accusing Baio of sexually abusing her when she was a minor.

She spent two hours with special units of the LAPD detailing the incidents, along with her attorney who says many have reached out to her to say they witnesses inappropriate behavior from Baio when Nicole was under age.

As for Scott’s take, his rep says, “We have been demanding since last year that Nicole Eggert bring her story to the authorities, its good that she finally has, even if its part of a publicity campaign, perhaps she can explain to them her ever changing story.”

Baio has maintained Eggert was 18 when the encounter happened and that she was the one who seduced him.