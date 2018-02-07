AdMedia

Actress Hilary Duff is being slammed this morning by late actress Sharon Tate’s sister, Debra Tate.

Duff played Sharon in a new independent film about Sharon who was viciously murdered in 1969 by Charles Manson and his followers.

Duff portrayed Tate in The Haunting of Sharon Tate and said it was “a true honor playing such an amazing woman”, but Sharon’s sister has a problem with it.

She tells People Magazine she thinks, “It’s classless and exploitative” adding “it doesn’t matter who it is acting in it, it’s just tasteless.”

She went on to say “It’s classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event.”

Debra Tate is most upset about the premise of the film which she says never happened.

They claim in the movie that Sharon had a premonition that she would be killed in the way she was, which her sister says never happened and calls it “tacky, tacky, tacky total fabrication.”

Furthermore Debra owns the rights to her sisters likeness and says no one contacted her regarding this film.