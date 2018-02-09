Photo Credit: Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Super Model Kate Upton followed through on a promise to reveal details about her allegation of sexual misconduct against Guess co-founder Paul Marciano.

Last week, TMZ caught up with Kate and here is what she said:

This week she’s telling her story saying, Marciano “groped” her and called her “A fat pig” after she rejected him.

In a interview with Time Magazine Upton says, Marciano’s predatory behavior began on her first day on a lingerie shoot with Guess in July 2010 when she was just 18 years old. Upton alleges that as soon as she walked in Marciano came right up to her, “forcibly grabbed her breasts and started feeling them, playing with them.”

She says she pushed him away and he said, “I’m making sure they’re real”. Kate says he didn’t stop, he then grabbed her thighs, her arms and shoulders to pull her closer.

She says he began to smell her neck and breast leaving her “shaken, surprised and scared.”

Marciano called the allegations, “absolutely false.” He says he’s never been alone with her or touched her inappropriately, nor would he call a Guess model such derogatory names.

As for Kate she says, “It was an emotional and nonstop battle of games, power struggles and creative advance tactics.”

Yesterday, TMZ caught up with her again and here is what she had to say:

She added in her final shoot for ‘Guess’, Marciano dismissed her telling others, “Get that fat pig off my set” by the way that was the same year Kate made her first of several appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.