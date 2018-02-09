(Photo by John Taggart/Pool)

In her return to reality TV, Omarosa “The Villian,” confessed that things at The White House are not so good.

She is a house-guest on Celebrity Big Brother, along with Ross Mathews, and last night she melted down while explaining to Ross how she feels:

That went viral prompting the White House to make this statement, “Omarosa was fired three times on “The Apprentice” and this is the fourth time we let her go.”

Now we know she likes to play the villain so the question is, is she playing everyone, playing the sympathy card? Is this the real Omarosa?

Ross is not sure but was still kind and gentle, but he’s not buying it.

Tonight another two hour episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs.