(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The fans told them what they wanted, what they really really want, and they listened.

Finally, the Spice Girls are reuniting and it feels so good!

Ginger, Scary, Sporty, Baby, and Posh are all on board and ready to zig-a-zig-ah together with their reunion tour set for later this summer.

TMZ says the girls met with their former manager, Simon Fuller, to plan out the world tour.

They say will kick off in England and then will migrate across the pond to the US.

TMZ says this time around the girls are working on “merchandising opportunities” connected with the tour.

Sources say while the girls are back together, don’t count on a Vegas residency or any new music — they have no plans for either.

TMZ says Posh, Victoria Beckham, was the only one not keen on coming back but finally caved which they say was largely because she wants to step out of her hubby’s shadow and do her own thing.

Her kids are grown for the most part and she is bored on the sidelines according to TMZ, not to mention the money.

According to TMZ, the girls will not get paid equally, they say Victoria can and will get more than the others.