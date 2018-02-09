By Madeline Spear

Larry Morgan caught up with The Bangles’ Vicki and Debbi Peterson hot off of their performance at our Totally 80’s Live show.

The extensive lineup rocked the Honda Center on January 26th and featured 80’s favorites; Boy George, Adam Ant, The Bangles, Violent Femmes, Salt-N-Pepa, The Romantics, Tone Loc, A Flock of Seagulls, Dramarama, Melle Mel and Scorpio of the Furious Five, The Sugarhill Gang, and Nick Heyward of Haircut 100!

Morgan asked them if it’s surprising that this music still resonates. Vicki explained “how eclectic (80’s music) is. It’s really a mix-up of styles and energies, and personalities — It’s not one thing. So there’s that about the 80’s.

She went on to say,

“It really ran the gamut. You know? We’ve got hip-hop. We’ve got rock. We’ve got grunge. We’ve got garage. We’ve got psychedelia. There’s something kind of for everyone in a way. Plus there was a sense of fun about the 80’s — a little more lighthearted than today.”