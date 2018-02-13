(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Jennifer Garner has another passion she is showing off.

She is a heck of a saleswoman especially when it comes to selling Girl Scout Cookies.

This past weekend, Garner showed up at a local market to help her daughters sell Girl Scout Cookie.

Posting on Instagram “Why yes kind sir, we do have Thin Mints.”

And get this, she didn’t just sell the cookies, she bought tons of boxes to share with fans who did not have access to Girl Scouts.

She went on Instagram asking fans who wanted them to send her their address and she would send the cookies.

Jen’s a smart cookie too! She instructed the girls to “Try to talk about the gluten because they are a dollar more” adding, “Let’s have an up sale.”

If you didn’t catch Jen at the market, you can catch her on TV she’s back and will return to TV in a new Lena Dunham HBO series called, “Camping.”

Speaking of actresses Comedian Tiffany Haddish is on a new preview for TVONE’S “Uncensored” and reveals the time she met Beyonce and Jay Z, and how Beyonce went full on “Sasha Fierce” after some actress got a little to close to Jay Z.

Haddish was at a party with Bey and Jay when it all went down take a listen (play clip).

Haddish does name the actress eventually and also tells Vulture.com that she almost had to fight that girl.