Actor Luke Wilson, brother of Owen Wilson, is lucky to be alive this morning after being involved in a horrific crash in the Pacific Palisades which left one dead and one person seriously injured.

The horrible accident happened yesterday at 6:30 pm as Wilson was driving North on Chautauqua Blvd a Ferrari who was speeding, clipped Luke’s SUV and then collided with another car with a 50 year old woman driving, who was injured and taken to the hospital.

Inside that Ferrari sitting passenger was six time PGA winner, Bill Haas. He was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, while the driver died on the scene.

Haas was in town to play in the Genesis Open at the Rivera Country Club which he has since bowed out of for obvious reasons.

Luke is said to doing fine just shaken up.

In other news, it’s nearly a year since Apollo 13 star, Bill Paxton, died from complications from surgery, and now his family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the surgeon and the hospital who treated him.

Paxton suffered a stroke two weeks after undergoing heart surgery to repair an aortic aneurysm.

His family alleging “wrongful death” say that the doctor did not disclose that his planned surgical technique was risky and unconventional and he lacked experience with it.