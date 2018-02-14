PA Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK

More information being released regarding the upcoming royal wedding which will be held May 19th at Windsor Castle, and we now know at least one person who will be performing at the wedding.

Ed Sheeran was asked to perform his hit song, “Perfect” which he wrote for his fiance.

It’s the perfect song to sing for Harry and Meghan, and also perfect are the plans for the bachelor and bachelorette parties.

According to Meghan, hers will be planned by her close friends and will be as she puts it, “sorted, but fun.”

As for Harry, his friends also keeping him in the dark on specific plans, but we do know his brother Prince William is involved and has something up his sleeve, says Harry.

More good news, if you were a fan of the TV show, Seinfeld you will love this.

Yesterday, Jerry Seinfeld was on with Ellen to talk about his web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, when Ellen brought up all the old TV shows which were being rebooted and asked him about a Seinfeld reboot.

The audience went wild loved the idea. But before anyone gets to excited, Seinfeld has been asked about a revival before, back in 2016 and 2017 where he dismissed the idea saying, “maybe, it’s nice that you continue to love it instead of us tampering with something that went pretty well”.

Seinfeld went off air May 1998.