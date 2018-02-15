(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Congrats to Amy Schumer!

She not only got married yesterday, but she did it without anyone knowing, except our buddy Mike Walters at The Blast.

This morning The Blast is reporting that Schumer married her boyfriend Chris Fischer in a private ceremony in Malibu.

The two have only been dating since last November but are in love.

He lives on Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard where he grew up.

He also wrote the James Beard-Award winning Beetlebung Farm cookbook, and his restaurant Beach Plum was touted by Esquire Magazine in 2013 as a favorite for the Obamas.

Congrats to Kanye West as well.

He just scored a victory settling his massive lawsuit against Llyod’s of London, which had refused to pay losses incurred when Kanye cancelled some of his 2016 Saint Pablo concerts after suffering a mental breakdown.

West had sued for 10 million after the insurance company claimed his break down was triggered by drugs, marijuana to be exact.

That was unsupported by medical evidence so Lloyd’s paid up.