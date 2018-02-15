Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Comedian, Chris Rock is opening up about his cheating on his wife and being a bad husband.

He’s taking credit for his bad decisions in his new Netflix special, Chris Rock: Tambourine, which debuted last night.

In the special, Rock talks all about the demise of his 19 year marriage to Malaak Compton.

He admits to cheating on her with three different women while on the road. He also admits he didn’t listen, he wasn’t kind and he had attitude.

He does take full responsibility, saying he brought this on himself and says it’s his fault he’s divorced.

He thought since he paid for everything and everyone he could do what he wanted, well he could just but had to deal with the repercussions.

Rock has always talked about marriage in his act.

Back in a 2004 HBO special he joked, “marriage is so tough. Nelson Mandela got divorced. He got out of jail after 27 years of torture, spent 6 months with his wife and said, ‘I can’t take this s*** no more.'”