(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

They are, they aren’t, and now they are.

The Spice Girls are gonna give you what you really really want according to TMZ who this morning says that there will be a reunion tour despite what Posh, Victoria Beckham told Vogue UK, “there is no tour.”

That was last week. This week there appears to be a tour in the works.

According to TMZ, the girls signed a contract Friday to seal the deal, which spells out the specifics, including the number and location of concerts and compensation.

Apparently they will be performing again there will be a limited number of concerts in the UK and the US, no word when they will kick off the tour.