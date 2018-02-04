Enter to win Passes to the GENESIS OPEN

It’s time to think outside the stadium at the social event of the L.A. sports calendar. Share the day with the world’s best golfers at the iconic Riviera Country Club and experience a golf event, re-imagined.

§ Walk side by side with defending champion Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Speith, Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott and many more of the PGA TOUR’s biggest stars

§ Various social experiences are open to the public for fans to be in the middle of the action including:

o Public stadium seating on the driving range, 9, 10, 14 and 17 greens

o The Promenade including food trucks, public seating and giant video board – new location behind 14 green

o The vineyard vines club at 10 green offering premium food, beverages and great views of the signature hole at Riviera

o The William Hill Estate Wine Deck on 2 green featuring the pairing of great wine and golf action