Knock Knock, It’s A K-EARTH Christmas! 2017

knockknockxmas800 Knock Knock, Its A K EARTH Christmas! 2017
Do you know someone in need of help this Christmas? Maybe it’s a friend who is unable to give their kids the Christmas they deserve – or a neighbor who’s down on their luck. This is your chance to be their Secret Santa. Nominate them to be a part of Knock, Knock, It’s a K-EARTH Christmas!

K-EARTH’s Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley want hear your story to see if we can help. To get started, tell us a bit about your nominee and why they need the help. Let’s make this a happy holiday for someone you know.

See the photos here of us surprising last year’s recipient.

Submit your nomination below beginning Monday, November 20.

Click here for rules

Comments are closed.

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live