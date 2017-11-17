Knock Knock, It’s A K-EARTH Christmas! 2017



Do you know someone in need of help this Christmas? Maybe it’s a friend who is unable to give their kids the Christmas they deserve – or a neighbor who’s down on their luck. This is your chance to be their Secret Santa. Nominate them to be a part of Knock, Knock, It’s a K-EARTH Christmas!

K-EARTH’s Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley want hear your story to see if we can help. To get started, tell us a bit about your nominee and why they need the help. Let’s make this a happy holiday for someone you know.

See the photos here of us surprising last year’s recipient.

Submit your nomination below beginning Monday, November 20.

Click here for rules