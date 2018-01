Urban Plates is thrilled to open its 13th location in Woodland Hills (on Ventura Blvd., near Topanga Canyon Blvd.) on Feb. 5 bringing the community quality, affordably priced, made from-scratch meals. Urban Plates’ elevated fast casual service is fully transparent and interactive with chefs; giving guests total control over their food choices.

