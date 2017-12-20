Win a 4-pack K-EARTH 101’s Advance Screening of Paddington 2

Magic. Mystery. Marmalade. PADDINGTON 2 is a heartwarming kid/family-friendly film that continues the story of the enduringly popular little bear in the trademark blue coat and red hat. The film stars Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson as well as Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, and Ben Whishaw (as the voice of Paddington).

In this new adventure, Paddington is now happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.

PADDINGTON 2 opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, January 12, 2018.