Knott’s Berry Farm kicks off its 2018 Seasons of Fun with the all-new Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration. Guests can join Snoopy and the PEANUTS Gang as the park will be adorned with PEANUTS inspired décor, new character experiences, comic strip inspired photo opportunities, deliciously themed-treats and new whimsical shows. Weekends starting now through February 25, 2018, plus Presidents Day.

