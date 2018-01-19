The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their “Amazing Feats of Basketball” World Tour to the Greater Los Angeles Area from February 17th through February 25th. Witness amazing Globetrotter moments that become unforgettable Globetrotter memories. Prepare to be amazed by the ball handling wizardry and experience the antics that will have the kids of all ages laughing the entire time. Create your next Harlem Globetrotter memory this February, playing in Ontario, Anaheim and Los Angeles. Game schedule and tickets at www.harlemglobetrotters.com/socal .

Enter below win a 4-pack of tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters!