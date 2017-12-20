Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to The Queen Mary’s Chill

chill Win a 4 Pack of Tickets to The Queen Mary’s Chill

Embark on an International Holiday Expedition at the Queen Mary’s all–new CHILL featuring the United States’ first-ever Ice Adventure Park and a touching tribute to cultural traditions from around the world showcasing a global sampling of food, music and live entertainment perfect for the holidays.

Enjoy a rush of family fun on our 38,000-square foot Ice Adventure Park featuring Ice Skating and our Ice Track, Ice Bumper Cars, Ice Tricycles, a Zip Line, Ice Shuffleboard, a two-story, 100-foot-long Ice Tubing slide and so much more! This one-of-a-kind experience will celebrate the holiday traditions from six different regions in an exciting exploration of international fare and cultural celebration, dancing and live performances, fireworks, a nightly Christmas Tree Lighting and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus sure to put you in the Holiday spirit.

CHILL is open daily from December 13 through January 7 at the World Famous Queen Mary. For more information or to purchase tickets online visit www.queenmary.com

Enter below to win four tickets to The Queen Mary’s Chill!

 

 

Comments are closed.

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live