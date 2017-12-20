Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to The Queen Mary’s Chill

Embark on an International Holiday Expedition at the Queen Mary’s all–new CHILL featuring the United States’ first-ever Ice Adventure Park and a touching tribute to cultural traditions from around the world showcasing a global sampling of food, music and live entertainment perfect for the holidays.

Enjoy a rush of family fun on our 38,000-square foot Ice Adventure Park featuring Ice Skating and our Ice Track, Ice Bumper Cars, Ice Tricycles, a Zip Line, Ice Shuffleboard, a two-story, 100-foot-long Ice Tubing slide and so much more! This one-of-a-kind experience will celebrate the holiday traditions from six different regions in an exciting exploration of international fare and cultural celebration, dancing and live performances, fireworks, a nightly Christmas Tree Lighting and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus sure to put you in the Holiday spirit.

CHILL is open daily from December 13 through January 7 at the World Famous Queen Mary. For more information or to purchase tickets online visit www.queenmary.com

Enter below to win four tickets to The Queen Mary’s Chill!