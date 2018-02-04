Win Passes to K-EARTH 101’s Screening of Black Panther!

Enter to win passes to the advance screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” on February 13th at AMC Burbank!

“Black Panther” follows T’Challa who returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king, but when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. “Black Panther” hits U.S. theaters on February 16, 2018. Rated PG-13.