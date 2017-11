Enter below to win ‘The Defiant Ones’ on Blu-ray!

From director Allen Hughes, don’t miss the incredible documentary THE DEFIANT ONES — the story of the unbreakable bond of trust and friendship between entertainment icons Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre and how together they helped transform contemporary culture.

Hailed by critics as “dazzling and definitive,” own THE DEFIANT ONES on Digital now. On Blu-ray & DVD November 28th.