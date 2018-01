After more than half a century on the road and an unparalleled career that has redefined the cultural landscape and seen Elton John claim his place as a true global icon, and has announced via an exclusive VR180 live stream on YouTube, details of his final tour called ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’. Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road comes to Staples Center January 22 & 23, 2019. Tickets go on-sale February 2nd at 10 am local time at AXS.com