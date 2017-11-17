Win Tickets To Howard Jones: Solo Piano Tour

Win a pair of tickets to Howard Jones: Solo Piano Tour at El Rey Theatre on February 3rd!

Howard Jones Solo – The Songs And The Stories is an intimate trip through Howard’s 30-year music career. Many of his best known songs were composed on his favorite instrument, the piano, and these solo shows will find Howard performing them solo with piano only.

Howard shares behind-the-scenes stories and reveals the inspiration behind the songs in these rare stripped-down shows. Of these special dates, Howard commented, “I love the piano shows as it gives me a chance to revisit my songs and give them a new twist, and tell some tales along the way.”