K-EARTH 101 gives you a chance to win a pair of run of engagement ticket to see ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD! Inspired by true events, the film follows the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III and his mother’s desperate attempt to convince his billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom and save her son’s life.

Director Ridley Scott made the unprecedented move to cut Kevin Spacey out of the film and replace him with legendary actor Christopher Plummer, when the movie was scheduled to open six weeks later! An incredible feat in filmmaking and it’s now nominated for three Golden Globe Awards! ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD, the suspense thriller directed by Academy Award nominated Ridley Scott starring Michelle Williams, Academy Award winner Christopher Plummer and Mark Wahlberg opens in theaters December 25.

Watch the trailer:

