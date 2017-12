Your wish has been granted, Los Angeles!

The hit Broadway musical, Disney’s Aladdin, is coming to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre January 10th through March 31st. K-EARTH 101 wants to send you and friend to discover a whole new world!

Go to kearth101.com share a story about why “you’ve never had a friend like me” and you could win a pair of tickets to see Aladdin at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.