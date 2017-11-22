Win Tickets to the Gabriel Iglesias at Staples Center

Gabriel Iglesias has announced the kick off of his ‘One Show Fits All World Tour’ which will take place at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Friday, January 26, 2018.

Gabriel Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 300,000,000 views. The comedian has also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden and The Microsoft Theater.

Tickets on-sale now at AXS.com.

Enter below to win a pair of tickets to Gabriel Iglesias at Staples Center on January 26th!