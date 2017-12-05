Win Tickets to U2 The eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

To accommodate fans who may have previously missed out, all Verified Fans who registered and received a code for the first concert in Los Angeles will automatically receive a new code to unlock tickets for the newly announced date when they go on sale Monday, December 11th at 10:00 am.

U2.com Subscribers will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, December 5th at 10:00 am and running through Thursday, December 7th at 5pm.

Citi® is the official credit card for the U2 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour, and as such, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special, Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan opportunity for tour dates in the United States. Citi cardmembers who registered for the previous show will be sent a new code to order tickets for the newly announced date. The Citi Presale begins Thursday, December 7th at 9:00 am and will continue through Saturday, December 9th at 5:00 pm. For all Citi carmember inquiries visit: citiprivatepass.com.

Tickets for the additional Los Angeles performance will go on sale on Monday, December 11th at 10am through Ticketmaster Verified Fan® at http://www.ticketmaster.com with general sales starting at noon.