Win ‘Wonder’ on DVD!

Based on the beloved best-selling novel, Wonder follows the inspiring story of the Pullman family, whose youngest child, Auggie, is a boy born with facial differences. When Auggie enters mainstream elementary school for the first time, his extraordinary journey unites his family, his school, and his community, and proves that you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out. Oscar® winner* Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, and Jacob Tremblay star in this heartwarming and uplifting film.

Enter below for a chance to win!