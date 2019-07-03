10 Patriotic Songs For Your 4th Of July Playlist
July 3, 2019
By: Yasmin Cortez
Fireworks, hot dogs, apple pie and "American" music.
Whether it’s patriotic jams or bops about fireworks, we’ve got the songs to make sure your holiday cookout gets lit way after the last charcoal burns out.
Here are 10 tracks that go perfectly with your aunt’s macaroni salad to put you in the Independence Day spirit.
Born in the USA – Bruce Springsteen
American Pie – Don McLean
Pink Houses – John Mellencamp
America The Beautiful – Ray Charles
Kids in America – Kim Wilde
American Woman – Lenny Kravitz
Living In The U.S.A. – Steve Miller Band
The Star Spangled Banner – Jimi Hendrix
Fortunate Son – Creedence Clearwater Revival
Philadelphia Freedom – Elton John