10 Patriotic Songs For Your 4th Of July Playlist

By: Yasmin Cortez

Fireworks, hot dogs, apple pie and "American" music.

Whether it’s patriotic jams or bops about fireworks, we’ve got the songs to make sure your holiday cookout gets lit way after the last charcoal burns out.

Here are 10 tracks that go perfectly with your aunt’s macaroni salad to put you in the Independence Day spirit.

Born in the USA – Bruce Springsteen

American Pie – Don McLean

Pink Houses – John Mellencamp

America The Beautiful – Ray Charles

Kids in America – Kim Wilde

American Woman – Lenny Kravitz

Living In The U.S.A. – Steve Miller Band

The Star Spangled Banner – Jimi Hendrix

Fortunate Son – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Philadelphia Freedom – Elton John