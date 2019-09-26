13 Frightening Podcasts for this Halloween Season

There are lots of great podcasts out in the world, so it can be hard to find the perfect one to fit your listening mood. If you're ready to get spooky this Halloween season, try one of these 13 scary series full of True Crime, Horror, and Mysteries!

Listen to these podcasts and more on RADIO.COM or the RADIO.COM app

-----

1. 48 Hours

If you're a fan of the CBS News program "48 Hours", then you'll love the podcast version of the true-crime investigative series. The podcast explores and expands upon cases from the hit television show, including episodes like Portrait of a Killer about a teenager who killed an elderly couple but could be released from prison by age 25 and Hollywood Horror Story about a wealthy Hollywood producer accused of murdering his girlfriend and perhaps following the plot of his own frightening novel.

-----

2. Dateline

Is NBC's "Dateline" more your thing? This podcast takes current and classic episodes featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries, and in-depth investigations and packages them into bingeable podcast form. Check out episodes like Evil Was Waiting, in which a soldier just back from Afghanistan is gunned down on the side of the road in Kentucky, and Simply Diabolical, a bizarre cyber-revenge case that landed a young woman in jail and made national headlines.

-----

3. The Clearing

When April Balascio was 40 years old, something she'd feared for decades was finally proven true. Her father, Edward Wayne Edwards, really was a murderer. The Clearing is about what came after April called a detective in 2009 to tell him about her suspicions -- a call that led to her father's arrest and eventual conviction on multiple murders -- and tracks the emotional journey as she and host Josh Dean dig back into her childhood, unravel the truth of her father's life, and overturn a viral online narrative that had turned Edward Wayne Edwards into a kind of serial killer caricature.

-----

4. Root of Evil

When Elizabeth Short, also known as The Black Dahlia, was brutally killed in 1947, it gripped the entire country. More than 70 years later, it remains America's most infamous unsolved murder. Many believe Dr. George Hodel was the killer, thanks to an investigation by Hodel's own son. But murder is just part of the Hodel family story, one filled with horrifying secrets that ripple across generations. Now, through never-before-heard archival audio and first-time interviews, the Hodel family opens up to reveal their shocking story. In the podcast series Root of Evil, sisters Rasha Pecoraro and Yvette Gentile, the great granddaughters of George Hodel, take a deep dive into their family history to try to figure out what really happened, and where do they all go from here?

-----

5. Lore

Lore is a bi-weekly podcast that has been adapted as a TV show and book series. These dark, historical tales are explorations of mysterious creatures, tragic events, and unusual places that fill the pages of history, and are told in a modern campfire experience. Check out episodes like Where There's Smoke, about the spooky tale of a fiery supernatural haunting, and The Collection, about a collection that represents the very worst of humanity.

-----

6. CoverUp

Nearly 50 years ago, a presidential hopeful crashed his car in the middle of the night and left a young woman to die. What transpired in the hours after Ted Kennedy's car went over the bridge in Chappaquiddick changed the course of American history. CoverUp explores the many theories behind that fateful night and allows those who lived through it to tell their side of the story.

-----

7. Patty Has a Gun: The Life and Crimes of Patricia Hearst

In February 1974, a radical organization called the SLA shocked America with the kidnapping of 19-year-old heiress Patricia Hearst. But within weeks, the young woman known to the world as "Patty" would do something even more disturbing: She would join her captors in their violent crimes. It created a chilling question that still divides America today: Was Patty Hearst a victim of brainwashing, or did this California college student willingly become an armed terrorist? With help from expert analysts, this CNN podcast re-examines the evidence.

-----

8. Original Gangsters

Original Gangsters explores crime and culture, and finds the nexus behind everyone's favorite true crime movies, TV shows, and music. Hosts Scott Burnstein, true crime author and investigative journalist, and Dr. James Buccellato, true crime author and social scientist bring you exclusive interviews with former organized crime associates, law enforcement, as well as actors and musicians. Check out episodes with former Mafia killer Anthony Arillotta and former drug kingpin Calvin 'Klein' Bacote, who sold dope in the 80's with Jay-Z.

-----

9. The Gangster Chronicles

Former Death Row record security Reggie Wright Jr., a former Compton PD officer, Street Reputable "M.O.B." James McDonald and Sociologist Alex Alonso chronicle the biggest members of the gangster underworld while exploring the criminal element in the streets, entertainment, and politics while looking for possible solutions to stop the senseless violence that plague ghettos around the world. Check out episodes What More Can You Take? about the people murdered during the hosts' time at Death Row Records, and It's A Blessing To Have Strong Enemies, where the hosts break down the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

-----

10. Up and Vanished

Up and Vanished aims to tell compelling, true stories and give lesser-known cases the exposure they deserve. In Up and Vanished Season 1, host Payne Lindsey tackles his first cold case story, the long unsolved disappearance of Georgia high school teacher and former pageant queen, Tara Grinstead. The 11-year-old case remains the largest case file in Georgia history. In Up and Vanished Season 2, the podcast focuses on the disappearance of young mother Kristal Reisinger from a remote mountain town in Colorado.

-----

11. Unmasking a Killer

Unmasking a Killer is a true-crime podcast obsessed with cracking the forty year mystery of California's most prolific serial murderer - the Golden State Killer. Who is he? Where did he go? Why did he stop? And is he still alive? With evidence suggesting the latter, in 2016 the FBI reopened the case - making the investigation hotter than ever. Based on the HLN television series, the weekly podcast will examine the newest theories and FBI evidence with exclusive guests tied to the crimes - bringing listeners one step closer to finding one of the nation's most dangerous predators.

-----

12. This Land

An 1839 assassination of a Cherokee leader. A 1999 small-town murder. Two crimes collide in a Supreme Court case that will decide the fate of one man and nearly half of the land in Oklahoma. Hosted by Rebecca Nagle, Oklahoma journalist and citizen of Cherokee Nation, This Land traces how a cut and dry homicide opened up an investigation into the treaty rights of five Native American tribes. Tune in to find out how this unique case could result in the largest restoration of tribal land in US history when it answers one fundamental question: Who owns this land?

-----

13. To Live and Die in LA

The entertainment capital of the world: Hollywood, where dreams come true. But not all that glitters is gold, and sometimes those dreams are met with harsh, even tragic, realities. This was the case for 25-year-old Adea Shabani, an aspiring actress and model who vanished without a trace from her apartment complex near Hollywood's famous Walk of Fame. Follow along with To Live and Die in LA as award-winning journalist and best-selling author, Neil Strauss, investigates this mysterious disappearance as the police investigation unfolds. What really happened to Adea?