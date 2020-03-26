13 Puppies That Tell Us Everything Will Be Okay
Take a break from the news and take a look at 13 furry babies that remind us how insanely incredible it is to share this Earth with amazing creatures!
1. Friendship knows no boundaries... or species.
We're all this together! #QuarantineCats #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/BSZksQlVsR-- Happy Cat (@HappyCatCentral) March 23, 2020
2. Puppies make humans smile, but if we're good too, puppies smile back!
Happy #NationalPuppyDay ! -- pic.twitter.com/jVvXFhIrAN-- 9GAG (@9GAG) March 23, 2020
3. A puppy AND a Jonas brother? Swoon!
It's #NationalPuppyDay!! Never forget when @priyankachopra surprised @nickjonas with Gino!! --? pic.twitter.com/v74gCC9B6x-- MTV (@MTV) March 23, 2020
4. A napping puppy and horse, need we say more?
-- horsesclubb / Instagram pic.twitter.com/D4L4XSOaJ4-- Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) March 23, 2020
5. Puppy vs. Puppy
Puppy vs Puppy #woof #woof#NationalPuppyDay ----------?------ pic.twitter.com/TT2UDs3lod-- --CORY-- (@Cory__1077) March 23, 2020
6. IT'S SO FLUFFY!
PUPPY ATTACK #puppy pic.twitter.com/YhSX1I2Nio-- Mac Lethal (@MacLethal) March 23, 2020
7. Tipping fluffballs
AWWW... SPEED BUMP!!-- Rakusa ---- (@RakusaStudios) March 23, 2020
Definitely works if it is higher than the length of the legs.#doggy #dog #dogs #puppy #malamute #memes #video #cute pic.twitter.com/9qYF972RZq
8. Social distancing at its best
Inspired by #coronavirus #puppy pic.twitter.com/4q6CNeELji-- Pawfectreview (@pawfectreview) March 20, 2020
9. Free dachshund hugs? We're down!
Hello I am so bored. Who can give me free hugs? --------------#freehugs #dogsoftwitter #dogsofinstagram #dachshund #doxie #wiener #puppy pic.twitter.com/nZrD21Fuer-- Dachshund Bonus (@dachshundbonus) March 20, 2020
10. A baby teaching a baby
Here's my favorite video from a few years ago, when Gus was just a baby and Higgins was showing him how to rub his face on the bed. #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/MYVB5Pz7Bj-- Jay Faerber (@JayFaerber) March 23, 2020
11. Mood
It's #NationalPuppyDay -- So it's a good day -- #mondaythoughts #MondayMotivaton #MondayMorning (IG gatorheadbullies_ny) pic.twitter.com/msG49gtkl0-- K9Love --? (@K9Loveofficial) March 23, 2020
12. Too cute. Can't handle it.
#Puppy #cute ---- surendrakumar (@jaingurug) March 14, 2020
Good evening friends.------ pic.twitter.com/dBinQCBnqk
13. It's official, our hearts have melted!
#NationalPuppyDay --?-------- --CORY-- (@Cory__1077) March 23, 2020
Take a break from all the wrong in this world and just enjoy a moment of peacefulness....awwwww ?--? pic.twitter.com/COgRYEE4J0