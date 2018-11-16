5 Most Scenic Los Angeles Hikes You Should Try This Fall!

Its no secret that Los Angeles offers a wealth of outdoor activities. After all, we do live in sunny Southern California -- there's no excuse not to get outside and enjoy everything the city has to offer!

Now that the weather has finally cooled down and the ocean breeze is finally making its way inland, its a great time to get out and do some much needed hiking. For those reluctant hikers who need a little bit more motivation, we’ve compiled a list of Los Angeles area hikes that come with spectacular views. Its all about the big pay off anyways, right?!

Also, be sure to check out this great website. You'll find tons of information on trail conditions, weather and air quality. Plus, there are interactive and downloadable maps with directions!

Eaton Canyon Trail:

A relatively easy, under-4 mile hike up a canyon in the lower San Gabriels to a 40-foot waterfall. This popular trail can get crowded on the weekends, but is still worth a visit – especially in the spring when wildflowers take over the lower portions of the canyon floor.

Inspiration Loop Trail:

This trail is a loop through Will Rogers State Park that connects to numerous trails in the park, including the Backbone Trail, which runs along Inspiration Point Loop Trail for a short segment on the western side.

Los Leones Trail:

This trail steadly climbs from the Los Leones Day Use Trail to the East Topanga Fire Road. As you get higher, there are spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, which is only a couple miles away.

Wonder View Trail:

Wonder View Trail leads to the 1,820-foot summit of Cahuenga Peak, high point of the Hollywood Hills. The narrow and steep path (a true hiker’s route) continues to nearby Mt. Lee, which hosts the famed HOLLYWOOD Sign.

Temescal Canyon Trail:

Hikers start at Temescal Gateway Park and can access the trail from Temescal Ridge Trail (1.5 miles) or a MRCA trail (0.5 miles) leading from the park.

Enjoy the hike and get that summer beach body ready!