626 Night Market Announce Summer Dates for 2019

By Reanna Hilario

LA and OC’s favorite food market is back! Recently, 626 Night Market announced the dates they’ll be bringing back the 626 Night Market this summer.

July 5-7

July 12-14

August 9-11

August 30-September 1

626 Night Market is held at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, CA. The hours are from Friday, Saturday & Sunday: 4PM to 12AM. Admission is $5 at the door, cash only.

Grab your cameras and get your elastic waistband shorts ready, it seems like we have a whole lot of new food options to try out!

For more info and details on who’s going to be at this year’s night market, follow their socials @626NightMarket.