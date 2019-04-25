640 New Words Added to Dictionary - 'Screen Time' Is One Of Them

As we all know, the English language can be super weird and complex. We're always coming up with new words and new meanings for words that already exist. Everyday slang has become new words added to the dictionary. Recently, Merriam-Webster added 640 new words to the dictionary.

Among the new editions are terms we see all over the internet, like stan and swole. For example, "we stan that person" or "that person is swole" AKA, they're muscular.

A word that previously existed but just got new meaning is the peak. Essentially, if you wanted to say, "reading every KROQ article is peak fan behavior," you would be linguistically correct by dictionary standards.

Those are just three words of the 640 new additions to the dictionary. Other words and phrases include:

Garbage time

Gender non-conforming

Gig economy

Go-cup

On-brand

Screen time

Top surgery

Unplug

Visit Merriam-Webster's website to see more of the new additions.