7 Music Documentaries To Stream Right Now

(via 93 XRT) The seemingly endless supply of content on streaming service can make it difficult to find something new. Fortunately, there's plenty of great films and shows out there if you take the time to look.

Music lovers and those looking for a great documentary will need to add these seven films to their queue as they are some of the best music documentaries now available on streaming services.

1. The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edge of Town

Video of The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edge of Town Trailer (HBO)

Go behind the scenes of the making of Springsteen's iconic record Darkness on the Edge of Town. Featuring footage from the recording sessions, the documentary gives you an inside look at the album.

Stream On: Amazon Prime, iTunes

2. The Last Waltz

Video of The Band - The Last Waltz - The Weight feat. the staples singers

Considered one of the greatest concert films of all time. A presentation of The Band's final concert at Winterland in San Francisco in 1976.

Stream On: Amazon Prime, YouTube

3. Amy

Video of Amy | Official Trailer HD | A24

An intimate look into the life of Amy Winehouse taking the viewer through the beginnings of her career to the tragic end at the age of 27.

Stream On: Netflix, Amazon Prime

4. 20 Feet From Stardom

Video of Twenty Feet From Stardom Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Music Documentary HD

A fascinating look at the life of a backup singer. An essential part of any music group is brought to the spotlight in this documentary portraying the stories behind some of music's most acclaimed voices.

Stream On: Netflix

5. Jimi Hendrix: Voodoo Child

Video of Jimi Hendrix: Voodoo Child (Trailer)

The documentary tells of the life of Jimi Hendrix from an autobiographical perspective. The film offers previously never before seen footage from iconic Hendrix performances.

Stream On: Netflix

6. Long Strange Trip

Video of Long Strange Trip - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Among the countless features on the Grateful Dead, Long Strange Trip offers the ability to unite Deadheads and non-Deadheads in explaining the phenomenon of the band and its place in American culture.

Stream On: Amazon Prime

7. George Harrison: Living In The Material World

Video of George Harrison Living In The Material World (2011) Trailer - New York Film Festival NYFF

The Martin Scorsese directed documentary looks at the life of George Harrison offering in-depth interviews with his Beatles bandmates, plus previously unseen performance footage.

Stream On: Netflix