Alcohol Awareness Month: What Is Alcohol Use Disorder?

Alcohol use disorder is the formal term for someone with a severe drinking problem. It's a spectrum that includes early, middle and severe forms of the condition. The more problems drinking has caused in one's life, the more severe the level of alcohol use disorder and the more necessary treatment becomes, but you can get treatment even for the initial stages of alcohol use disorder.

Mental Signs of Alcohol Use Disorder

Alcohol use disorder is marked by drinking causing serious problems in one's life. Several behaviors and thoughts accompany alcohol use disorder. You may persist drinking even when it makes you depressed. Perhaps you drink to cope with problems or keep drinking though it caused issues with your friends and family. Withdrawing from your loved ones or spending too much time drinking are other signs of alcoholism.

In many cases, these mental and behavioral changes are the first to appear. Even if you physically feel fine but identify with these behaviors, you still likely have a problem with drinking.

Physical Signs of Alcohol Use Disorder

Continuing to drink despite lifestyle problems it causes can lead to physical symptoms, which appear with more serious forms of alcohol use disorder. Over time, the body builds a tolerance to alcohol. You may notice that you order more drinks than you once did to feel tipsy.

The most well-known physical sign of an alcohol use disorder is withdrawal symptoms when you stop drinking. You may notice insomnia, depression, nausea, shakiness, sweating, or anxiety when you give up alcohol. Withdrawal symptoms mean stopping on your own can be difficult.

Treatment

If you see the signs of alcohol use disorder in yourself, you need treatment. Sadly, of those with this condition, not even 10 percent get treatment, such as alcohol rehab. With so many options for treatment, though, this should not happen. It's possible to find a treatment solution that fits your lifestyle and personality.

Fear of the unknown can be a big hurdle to getting help, which is why many rehab centers, such as Passages Malibu, offer luxury and personalized programs to combine comfort and effectiveness during your treatment. It's time to stop losing your life to alcohol and get help.