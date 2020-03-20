All SoCal Stater Bros Locations Are Open!
With empahsis in helping the community and coming together to keep each other safe, Stater Bros locations all over SoCal are open with modified hours from 8am- 9pm. They ask customers to shop only for your weekly needs so product is available for everyone. For more information go to Staterbros.com.
? Early access for seniors (65+) in to the store. We are in this together to keep our community safe! #staterbrosfam #weareinthistogether
